Man attempts suicide near Pragathi Bhavan

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 00:15 IST

A 39-year-old man attempted suicide near Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, but was caught by vigilant police posted there.

According to the Punjagutta police, Mohammed Mohiuddin is an auto driver and a resident of Old Bowenpally.

Police said he was upset about family disputes over a 100 square feet house in his village.

As soon as police saw Mohiuddin dousing himself with fuel, they rushed to stop him. He was detained and booked under Section 309 of the IPC.