Man and his sister booked on murder charge

HYDERABAD

06 December 2021 20:07 IST

Meerpet police arrested two persons – Sabavath Saroja and her brother Jaruplavath Srinu, residents of Balapur for allegedly injuring a person severely leading to his death.

Kodavath Redya, police said, succumbed to his head injuries around Sunday midnight.

Police stated that Redya, who married Srinu’s another sister Lakshmi, had been moving closely with Saroja. He had been causing nuisance over petty issues recently, and hence the duo planned to murder him.

Last Thursday when Redya, in a drunken condition, repeated his outbursts at their residence, both Saroja and Srinu attacked him with a rolling pin. They even admitted him to the hospital the next morning and he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

They were booked for murder and remanded to judicial custody.