Lunch facility at doorstep of corona patients

SANGAREDDY

15 May 2021 19:46 IST

Food to be prepared by Akshaya Patra Foundation

In a move that would offer some relief to families suffering with corona in the district headquarters town, ‘Food Assistance Centre’ was started at the Collectorate. This facility is aimed at helping families who are in home isolation and are unable to prepare food.

Those who need food should call 7207488745 and register their name and number of food packets required. Two superintendent-level officials are entrusted with the responsibility of registering the names and making a follow up over the supply. Nutritious food weighing between 450 grams and 500 grams, prepared by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, will be supplied to the families who registered for the facility. Four electric vehicles were allotted for this purpose and the municipal staff will supply food according to the route map.

Those who required food should register between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday and they would be supplied food from Monday. If patients require any medicines, they should inform on the same number and the medicines will also be supplied to them.

This move was initiated by Collector M. Hanumantha Rao in a tele-conference with BC Welfare Officer Keshoram and Collectorate superintendents Sriman and Venkat.