Lord Rama’s coronation ceremony held

Priests performing Sri Rama Pattabhisekam in Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

22 April 2021 23:28 IST

Mega event was bereft of devotees and usual gusto

The threat of COVID-19 second wave has taken sheen off the Maha Pattabisheka Mahotsavam (coronation ceremony) at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Sitaramachandra Swamy in Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

Like last year, the mega annual event was conducted in a low-key manner inside the temple bereft of devotees with the usual gusto and fanfare evidently missing.

The priests conducted the Maha Pattabisheka Mahotsavam as per the traditional rituals to mark the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama in the presence of a few essential staff of the temple.

The pandemic threat eclipsed the customary excitement associated with the annual religious event making it out of bounds for devotees at the historic shrine.