Look only in RRB websites for recruitment test results

HYDERABAD

06 December 2021 19:11 IST

Railway officials caution public not to get misled by unauthorised sources

Indian Railways has appealed to the candidates to refer only to the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)/RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in) for any latest updates on the recruitment process and not to get misled by unauthorised sources on this matter on Monday.

In an official communique, the SCR stated that the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) held for various non-technical popular courses and undergraduate posts held between December 2020 and July 2021 is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022.

The second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who will be shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18. However, this tentative schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

Pension Adalat

SCR ‘Pension Adalat’ will be held on December 15 to redress the grievances of retired railway employees from headquarters, all six divisions (Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Nanded), workshops and other units. The notification is placed on ‘scr.indianrailways.gov.in’. The grievances can be furnished in the prescribed performa by the employee concerned, said a press release.