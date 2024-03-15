ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: police discuss security preparedness in LWE-hit areas in Telangana, Maharashtra

March 15, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State coordination meeting of the police officials of the border districts of Telangana and Maharashtra was held in Jaipur of Mancherial district on Friday to review security preparedness in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was chaired by Ramagundam police commissioner M Srinivasulu.

Gadchiroli district Superintendent of Police Nilotpal and Additional SP (Operations) Yatish Deshmukh from Maharashtra were among those who attended it.

A range of aspects relating to security preparedness, intelligence sharing and better coordination between police officials of the border districts to ensure peaceful conduct of 2024 Lok Sabha elections were discussed.

The meeting mooted an action plan to step up vigil along the inter-State border to keep a tab on the movement of Maoists, prevent untoward incidents during the election and ensure free and fair polls with a special focus on the LWE-affected areas.

Mancherial DCP Ashok Kumar; Jayashankar Bhupalpally Additional SP (Operations) N. Bhujanga Rao; and police officials from Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts were present.

