Left parties, TJS slam govt. for apathy towards hospital

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 23:03 IST

Condemn statements attributing sorry state to Oppn. parties

Opposition parties — Communist Party of India, CPI (Marxist) and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) — criticised the government for its “indifference” in fulfilling its promise of constructing a new complex for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

They alleged that the government lacked commitment in developing and strengthening the infrastructure of the hospital which is catering to the poor. The government’s negligence could be seen from the fact that years after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced sanction of adequate funds for development of OGH, works were yet to be launched for the construction of the new complex.

Interaction with patients

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, TJS president M. Kodandaram, CPI (M) senior leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy and others visited the OGH on Friday. The report follows the entry of rain water as well as sewage water into the hospital premises earlier this week causing inconvenience to patients. The leaders interacted with the patients to get first-hand information about the situation in the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

‘No commitment’

Speaking to reporters later, they condemned the statements of the Ministers attributing the sorry state of affairs at OGH to Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister, in fact, had no commitment to develop the hospital and his Cabinet colleagues were passing the blame on to the Opposition parties, said Mr. Venkat Reddy, adding, “In what way are the Opposition parties responsible for overflowing drains that resulted in the current situation?”

Prof. Kodandaram wanted the government to take up works to repair and strengthen the drainage network around the OGH so that such incidents do not recur in the future.

He also recalled how the Chief Minister had assured huge amount off unds for the repair and maintenance of OGH and said no initiative had been taken in that direction thus far.

COVID concern

The leaders also expressed concern over the ever-increasing cases of COVID-19 in the State and demanded that the Central government impose a health emergency in the State.