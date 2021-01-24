Land cost affects acquisition

ZAHEERABAD

24 January 2021 23:13 IST

Officials have to acquire about 9,000 acres for NIMZ

Golla Vithal is a farmer from Elgoi village in Jarasangam mandal. He and his brother lost about 12 acres in land acquisition to National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) that is coming up in two mandals - Jarasangam and Nyalakal- on about 12,635 acres. The land was purchased by the government under GO 123 and they were paid a compensation of ₹5.65 lakh per acre for patta land. Under this act the government has acquired about 2,800 acres out of the total requirement. Later, for the reasons best known to them, the officials had slowed down the process of land acquisition.

Mr. Vithal performed marriage of his three daughters. Now, he lost his land and does not know what to do, though he has roof on his head.

The land rates have skyrocketed after the proposed establishment of NIMZ and per acre the market rate is about ₹20 lakh and above even in interior areas. However the rates vary from place to place, depending on road connectivity. Majority of farmers are not in a position to buy farm land as it was beyond their reach. The amount they had received from the government was already spent.

“We will not sell our land for NIMZ to the government. We will be left with no option except committing suicide,” said a farmer while participating in public hearing on environment clearance held at Bardipur on January 20. “It will be difficult to acquire lands from the farmers as they are demanding higher compensations. They are also demanding implementation of LA Act- 2013, which makes the process more cumbersome,” said an officer.