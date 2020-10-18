KTR visits flood-affected areas for 4th day

Hyderabad

18 October 2020 10:41 IST

Ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for kin of those killed in rain

For the fourth consecutive day, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao visited flood-affected areas and presented ₹5 lakh ex gratia cheques to the kin of those who died in the heavy rains and floods.

Stating that loss of life was unfortunate, he assured the people that the government was serious to take steps to avoid flooding.

The Minister said that relief measures had picked up pace as the water level receded.

Affected families were being given ration kits containing all essential commodities, medicine and bedsheets in rain-affected areas. Each kit costs about ₹2,800.

He asked the officials and people’s representatives to distribute the Chief Minister Relief Kits at the doorstep of the residents.

The Municipal Administration Minister also asked the GHMC officials to take up sanitation and fogging to prevent spread of any communicable or water-borne diseases.

He also directed the Revenue department officials to ensure free flow of water clearing illegal structures in the FTL areas of all the lakes.

Trauma care

The Telangana government would soon set up trauma care centres and ambulances on the State highways, Mr K. T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Mr. Rao, along with Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, inaugurated a dedicated Trauma Care Centre for Nehru Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad.

Further, the Ministers inspected the centre and interacted with doctors via telemedicine connect, which has been set up for the paramedical staff to seek live expert medical opinion/advice from senior doctors while attending complicated cases at the centre.

The Ministers also flagged off 10 advanced life support ambulances. These ambulances each would cover 32-km stretch, enabling immediate relief in road accidents on ORR.

The ambulances were equipped with stretchers, monitors with defibrillators (for monitoring heart, blood pressure, & giving shock during cardiac arrest), a mobile suction machine, syringe pump, glucometer, fracture splints, and cervical collar for neck injuries.