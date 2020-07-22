KTR to lay stone for elevated corridor

HYDERABAD

22 July 2020 23:21 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao is set to lay the foundation for the elevated corridor between Nalgonda crossroads and Owaisi junction on July 23.

This will be the second elevated corridor the Minister will be laying foundation for in the last fortnight, the first being the one between VST and Indira Park on July 11.

The flyover being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) with an estimated cost of ₹523.37 crore, will pass via Saidabad and IS Sadan.

The four-lane bidirectional corridor will be 3.382 km in length, of which 2.58 km will be of the flyover, and the remaining, of the ramp on both sides, a press note released in the name of GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar said. The flyover is targeted to be completed within 24 months. The flyover will be part steel and part concrete. It will have steel pier, steel pier cap, steel girders with RCC deck slab cast in situ.

It is designed for a speed limit of 40 kmph. Its construction will require property acquisition in 17,823 square metres, comprising 221 premises, the note said.

Besides facilitating conflict-free traffic movement between Nalgonda crossroads and Owaisi junction, the flyover will save time for commuters travelling towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta. It will reduce the pressure on the traffic junctions at IS Sadan, Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction and Dhobighat junction, by circumventing them.