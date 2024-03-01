KTR seeks urgent steps to repair Medigadda Barrage to help farmers save their crops

March 01, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

Condemning what he termed as attempts by the Congress government to magnify a ‘minor damage’ of the Medigadda Barrage, having political motives, BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao has sought urgent repairs on the barrage to restore water supply to farmers for saving their withering crops.

Talking to the media at Medigadda Barrage in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district late on Friday afternoon, he alleged that Congress leaders were indulging in mud-slinging against the BRS to settle political scores.

“It is not the first time that such an incident has happened. Kadem and Gundlavagu project gates were washed away and leakages occurred in Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects also, constructed during the successive Congress governments in the past,” he said.

“We have never politicised such issues,” he said, adding, “If necessary, take action against those responsible for the small damage in Medigadda Barrage of the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), but don’t undermine the interests of farmers by keeping the barrage empty for want of repairs.”

“We want the government to take the advice of experts and restore the barrage before monsoon in the interests of farmers,” Mr. Rao said.

Earlier, he arrived at the barrage site along with scores of BRS representatives, including MLAs, MPs and MLCs from Hyderabad, as part of the party’s Chalo Medigadda programme.

The BRS gave a call for the programme to what its senior leaders claimed as a tactical move to counter the “false propaganda” against the previous government by the Congress party over the Medigadda Barrage issue.

The visit comes at a time when the government mounted its attack on BRS and blamed the previous government for the Medigadda fiasco linking it to alleged irregularities in construction of the KLIP.

