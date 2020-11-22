‘KTR report on Hyderabad development a bundle of lies’

Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad

22 November 2020 00:25 IST

TPCC treasurer accuses TRS working president of skipping mention of projects made possible by Congress govt.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday disputed claims made by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that the ruling party has spent ₹67,000 crore on the development of Hyderabad in the past 6.5 years, terming them as ‘utter lies’.

In a statement here, he said the Hyderabad Development Report released by Mr Rama Rao on Friday twisted and misrepresented facts to paint a rosy picture of the city’s development. “He selectively mentioned the amount which was spent on various projects after the formation of Telangana while completely skipping the amount spent by the previous Congress government,” Mr Reddy claimed.

He stated that it was the previous Congress regime that constructed the new international airport, Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, Metro Rail and took up several projects for beautification of Hyderabad. “KTR skipped the dates of their inauguration and just mentioned the amount which was spent for their maintenance or expansion. He had no courtesy to even mention that the projects, which brought global recognition to Hyderabad, were actually initiated during the previous Congress regime,” he said.

No credit to Cong.

Mr. Reddy said that the previous Congress government had spent over ₹1 lakh crore for the development of Hyderabad and its peripheral areas. The Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) was transformed into Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2007 with a clear vision to create infrastructure that could match the requirement of a global metro city.

The Congress leader reminded that drinking water to Hyderabad from Krishna and Godavari rivers were made possible by the Congress government. “KTR just inaugurated projects that were originally conceptualised, grounded and almost executed by previous Congress government,” he said.

Stating it was difficult to mislead the people in this modern age of information technology, he appealed to the voters to just do an online search of the history of each project which TRS claims to have completed.