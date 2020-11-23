KTR promises modern stormwater drains, sewage network to protect city

HYDERABAD

23 November 2020 18:55 IST

‘These works brook no more delay in light of recent floods’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and TRS star campaigner K.T. Rama Rao said the “systematic neglect” of stormwater drains and sewage network for the twin cities will be corrected and modernisation works will be undertaken in earnest soon to “protect” the capital.

“It is a fact that we did not prioritise stormwater drains or sewage network but these require ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore so we have been taking them in up stages. These works brook no delay any more in light of the recent floods and an integrated development plan for perfect stormwater and sewage systems will be unveiled for the surgery,” he said on Monday.

Participating in the Telangana Builders Federation (TBF) meeting, the Minister accepted criticism directed at the TRS government for neglect of the two issues from the Opposition in light of the GHMC polls but claimed “we do not have an Aladdin lamp to take up every project as we gave importance to irrigation and other works”.

Drinking water supply to the city and the suburbs will also be improved by completing the Keshavnagar reservoir outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and by taking up ‘inter-grid’ pipeline network connecting Krishna and Godavari river water supplies as planned by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, adding, “It requires thousands of crores of rupees so we are taking them up in phases with 28 km completed. The new GHMC Act, which is likely to be unveiled in two months, will empower officials to demolish encroachments on water bodies or drains without any notice,” said Mr. Rama Rao.

The government had appointed Shah Consultants which had submitted a report on the urban flooding and 10 catchment areas have been identified along with bottlenecks to be removed. “The strategic stormwater drain and sewage development plans will take into consideration the reports of Kirloskar, Voyants and JNTU to implement the action plan,” he claimed.

The government has also taken up construction of 137 link roads to reduce the pressure on the main roads and several underpasses and flyovers have been built or are being built. A systematic change in road maintenance has been initiated giving long-term contracts to ensure the private contractor continuously keeps the roads in top shape with 290 km under the scheme and 400 km under way.

Mr. Rama Rao said there could be teething issues with the Dharani portal and the TS-bPASS as they are in the early stages but these could be sorted out as he was ready for discussions to sort out any problems arising from these policies which are meant to bring transparency and accountability into the system. TBF president C. Prabhakar Rao, adviser J. Venkat Reddy and general secretary T. Narasimha Rao were present.