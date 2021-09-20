KTR presents online links as evidence in defamation suit

HYDERABAD

20 September 2021 23:31 IST

Minister describes himself as a politician and statesman of substance within and beyond the State

While accusing TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP of defaming him with baseless allegations, Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao presented online links of defamatory comments made by the MP against him as evidences in the suit filed in city civil court on Monday.

Describing himself as a politician and statesman of substance within and beyond the State, Mr. Rao accused the MP of spreading canards with an intention to malign his goodwill. Mr. Rao said the MP falsely tried to connect his journey to Mumbai with usage of drugs. He did not provide any proof, document or evidence to substantiate such bald claims, the Minister stated.

The Minister made it clear that his name did not figure in the ED’s investigation into role of Tollywood personalities in a drug racket even as a witness.

Advertising

Advertising

He categorically stated that he had no connection with it.

Without acquainting with the facts, the MP had been indulging in a tirade of mudslinging, the Minister charged. Indirectly referring to drugs case, the Minister stated that investigating agencies have issued notices as a matter of investigation to various persons, several of whom many not even be accused of any crime.

Mr. Rao said the MP had been making allegation since 2017 and stepped up the negative campaign during this August-September by making wild comments. A comment or a popular post posted on YouTube is generally reflected on internet search engines.

Baseless charges made by the MP were available on Google,the most popular search engine of internet. This readily available content is being accessed widely by people across the globe. This is resulting in irreparable damage to the reputation, Mr. Rao stated.

The right to reputation is fundamental right of an individual and the right of freedom of speech and expression would be subject to right of reputation, he stated in the suit.