KTR invited to World AI Show in Dubai

April 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to be the chief guest of honour at the 41st global edition of World AI Show – MENA, slated for June 7-8 in Dubai.

“Your participation will add tremendous value to this global initiative. It will help highlight the technological developments and advancements made in Telangana under your able leadership and guidance,” founder and chairman of global business events and consulting firm Trescon, Mohammed Saleem, said, extending an invite to Mr. Rao.

The event’s objective is to address sector-wide issues with innovative AI solutions and create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance to Dubai. Also, it aims to serve as a platform to bring together global use cases and success stories from the early adopters of AI while providing a hands-on learning experience to technology stakeholders from key sectors like government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, banking and finance, real estate, utilities and transportation.

Mr. Saleem said the Minister’s presence at the 2nd annual World AI Awards ceremony, at the World AI Show, will also inspire Telugu tech-community leaders and members, according to a release from Mr. Rao’s office on the invite.