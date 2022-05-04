JUST IN
- KTR dares Bandi to bring ₹1,000 cr. special package from Centre
- Flow Chemistry Tech Hub opened in Hyderabad
- US firm opens global delivery centre, to ramp up hiring
- Nadda can expect full house today
- Mahabubnagar has seen little progress: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Centre extends rice procurement of last season till May 31: Kishan Reddy
- A new tech avatar for Hi-Tech City mall
- GHIAL gets nod to run RGIA for 30 more years
- A total of 108 capsules of heroin worth ₹11.53 crore seized from Tanzania national at Hyderabad Airport
- Spreading the message of communal harmony with a sip of water
- Bring on the bubbly: Telangana weddings high on booze
- Knee replacement surgery at all Telangana govt. hospitals soon
- Big, fat weddings are back with a bang
- More evidence of airborne spread of COVID: study
- Drop in calls requesting collection of excess food