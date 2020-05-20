KTR: 50k 2-BHK houses to be ready by Aug.

HYDERABAD

‘Remaining units to be ready to occupy by Dasara’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao announced on Wednesday that a total of 50,000 double bedroom housing units, constructed within the purview of the GHMC, would be handed over to the beneficiaries by August.

For the remaining units too, works are fast progressing and the houses will be ready to occupy by Dasara, he announced during a review meeting on the status of the Dignity Housing programme on Wednesday.

About 80% construction work has been completed for one lakh houses, and a few have already been handed over to the beneficiaries, he noted.

