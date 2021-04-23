K.T. Rama Rao tests positive

Hyderabad

23 April 2021 23:25 IST

Minister may stay in isolation for a week

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has been tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated at home.

Revealing this in a tweet, Mr. Rao asked all those who have come in contact with him recently to get tested. His father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was tested positive a few days ago and isolated himself at his farmhouse in Siddipet district, around 60 km. from Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also underwent CT scan and other Covid-related tests at a private hospital on Thursday and officials said no major infection was found in the tests. After the tests he moved back to his farmhouse.

Mr. Rama Rao’s cousin and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar too tested positive on Thursday and isolated himself.

It is said that Mr. Rama Rao and his sister and MLC K. Kavitha met their father at the farmhouse recently after he went into isolation. The Minister recently toured his Sircilla constituency for inaugurating some developmental works.

Being the Municipal Minister, Mr. Rama Rao is a star campaigner for the elections for Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations to be held on April 30 along with several other municipalities in the State. It is not yet known if he would tour these cities for campaign that is in full swing now. He is expected to be out of action at least for a week.

Elections are also scheduled for Siddipet, Atchampet, Nakirekal, Jadcherla, Kothur and other municipalities in various districts apart from 263 wards in Khammam and Warangal Municipal corporations. Elections are also being held in vacant wards in municipalities like Gajwel, Nalgonda, Alampur, Metpally, Bodhan, Bellampally, Parkal and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.