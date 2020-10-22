Koti Women’s College results announced

Hyderabad

22 October 2020 20:23 IST

First of the constituent colleges of Osmania University to announce results

University College for Women, Koti has declared the final year (sixth semester) results of regular and backlog students in a record time of two days.

The results declared on Wednesday saw 93.33% students clearing the exams. Principal A. Roja Rani said that the previous record was of four days and the University College for Women was the first among the constituent colleges to declare the results.

