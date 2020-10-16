Kishan Reddy visits Ramantapur

HYDERABAD

16 October 2020 00:34 IST

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Ramantapur Chinna Cheruvu and Pedda Cheruvu, and interacted with affected families.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Kishan Reddy stressed the need to strengthen storm water drain and sewerage systems pertaining to the two tanks. Only a storm water drain laid from Ramantapur Pedda Cheruvu up to the Musi could provide permanent solution to the flooding problem in the area, he said.

Forvarious reasons, the drainage system in Hyderabad hae been adversely affected and there was a need to revive it, he felt. He was accompanied by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and MLA B.Subhash Reddy on his visit.

Advertising

Advertising