Kishan Reddy to lead BJP’s GHMC poll panel

HYDERABAD

16 November 2020 00:20 IST

Applications for candidates interested in contesting the elections will be accepted today

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be leading the 23-member BJP’s GHMC election committee, in which newly-elected Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao too finds a place. National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman is the convenor with co-convenors being Vivek Venkataswamy, Garikapati Mohan Rao and Ch. Ramachandra Reddy.

Senior leaders Muralidhar Rao, N. Ramchander Rao, N. Indrasena Reddy, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, D.K. Aruna, P. Sudhakar Reddy, M. Narasimhulu, R. Bhaskar, D. Aravind, Soyam Babu Rao, T. Raja Singh, A.P. Jitender Reddy, G. Premander Reddy, D. Ravindra Naik, K. Ramulu, D. Pradeep Kumar and Bangaru Shruthi are part of the committee.

The list was announced after a meeting of top leaders was presided over by State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday. It was also announced later by Mr. Laxman that national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who was till recently overseeing the Bihar Assembly elections, will be the observer for GHMC polls along with four other members, to be announced soon by the party national leadership. Applications for candidates interested in contesting the elections will be accepted on Monday.

