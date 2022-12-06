KCR has no concern for Dalit empowerment: says BJP State chief

December 06, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NIRMAL

Bharatiya Janata Party State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) accusing him of failing to fulfil his promises to make Dalit as Chief Minister of Telangana and allot three-acre land to each landless Dalit households.

He would not venture out of his house and attend the birth and death anniversaries of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar outside, Mr. Sanjay charged, alleging that except KCR all the Chief Ministers participate in these public events across the country.

The BJP State chief was speaking at a meeting after garlanding the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Dimmadurthi village in Mamda mandal in Nirmal district en route his ongoing Praja Sangrama padayatra on Tuesday.

Mr. Sanjay slammed Mr Rao charging him with having no concern for the empowerment of Dalits. “Why he has not made a Dalit the Chief Minister of Telangana. What happened to his promise of allotting three-acre land to each poor Dalit family?” Mr Sanjay said, alleging that Mr. Rao wanted the rewriting India’s Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

As many as 12 MPs belonging to Scheduled Castes have become Union Ministers under the present BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that Ram Nath Kovind held the coveted post of President of India.

The Narendra Modi government was striving to empower Dalits by implementing a plethora of schemes including the skill and entrepreneurship development programmes, he asserted.

Mr Sanjay came down heavily on Mr. Rao for allegedly abstaining from a meeting of the Chief Ministers convened by the Centre in connection with G20 meeting.

Reiterating his charge that the persons at the helm in the ruling TRS dispensation in Telangana had links to the Bengaluru drug case, he demanded that the case be reopened to unravel the persons behind the drug racket.