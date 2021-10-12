‘KCR betrayed youngsters’

Hyderabad

12 October 2021 22:49 IST

TRS defamed a district that produced stalwarts: Revanth

Backwardness of Mahabubanagar and neglect of its irrigation projects by the government were on focus at the ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren' of the Telangana Congress that also saw TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy connecting his ‘local boy’ image to the large turnout at Amistapur.

The enthusiastic participants cheered the Congress leaders as they targeted the TRS government for ‘betraying’ youngsters with false promises and now using police to suppress them for raising their just demands.

Mr. Reddy said the district produced stalwarts like Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Boorgula Ramakrishn Rao, S. Jaipal Reddy, Mallikarjun Goud and Mallu Anantha Ramulu but the TRS leaders had defamed this great district with land grabbing and creating sand mafia.

Targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the TPCC president said that the former had left Mahabubnagar in the lurch after getting elected Parliament member. “He did not have the gratitude to pay back to the backward area that sent him to Parliament,” Mr. Reddy charged. In fact, KCR provided an opportunity to Andhra Pradesh to call the pending irrigation projects of the district illegal, he alleged.

The TPCC chief said KCR did not complete Bheema, Nettampadu, Koyal Sagar, and other irrigation projects although Congress leader Vamshichand Reddy had raised the issue in the Assembly several times seeking ₹1,000 crore for their completion. He said Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy fought with Chandrababu Naidu while Chinna Reddy fought with Kiran Kumar Reddy regarding the backwardness of Mahabubnagar district despite being Ministers but the present TRS leaders did not have the guts to raise their voice with KCR.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that though Congress started all the projects the TRS government neglected them giving scope to Andhra Pradesh to term them illegal due to the neglect of KCR.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi Goud demanded that all the 1.91 lakh government jobs be filled to assuage the angry youngsters who fought for separate Telangana and the TRS should provide unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 from December 2018 to nearly 60 lakh jobless as promised. Downtrodden were being forced away from education as the government had failed to released fee reimbursement.

Earlier, Mr. Revanth Reddy warned the police officials who were deliberately targeting ongress workers. Tension prevailed at Jadcherla when the police blocked the roads preventing Congress leaders’ entry into Jadcherla and Mahabubnagar and asking them to go directly to the venue.