Kavitha helps road accident victim in Nizamabad

Hyderabad

22 December 2020 19:36 IST

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha rescued an unconscious woman lying unattended on the road after an accident in Kanteshwar area, Nizamabad, while she was on an official tour on Tuesday. Ms. Kavitha, along with those accompanying her, helped the woman regain her consciousness and later sent her to the hospital.

The TRS MLC, who attended several programmes in the city, attended the felicitation ceremony of meritorious students at SSR Institutions. She also marked her presence at the Lakshmi Ganapati Temple where she unknotted the ‘mudupu’ tied by the party cadre while praying for her victory in the Council election at Laxmi Ganapati temple at Borgaon.

Ms. Kavitha joined the devotees at Santh and the 8th anniversary celebrations of Santh Seva Lal temple in the constituency along with Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan and other public representatives. She also laid the foundation stone for a new road from Hannajipet to Peesaragutta Tanda.

Advertising

Advertising