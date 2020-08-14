Kathi Mahesh arrested

Hyderabad

14 August 2020 23:04 IST

Tollywood actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh was arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Friday for his alleged objectionable remarks on Lord Rama on Facebook.

Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad said that Mahesh, who was remanded to judicial custody, posted derogatory comments about Lord Rama on his Facebook page on Thursday, and several complaints were made against him for hurting religious sentiments.

After verifying the post and the profile, police took suo-motu cognisance and registered a case against the film critic, he said.

Advertising

Advertising