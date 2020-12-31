Karimnagar DCCB chairman is new NAFSCOB chairman

HYDERABAD

31 December 2020 00:24 IST

Konduru Ravinder Rao is the first Telugu speaking person to head national apex bank

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) chairman and Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Limited (NAFSCOB).

This is the first time in the 55 years history of the NAFSCOB, an apex body for the cooperative banks of the country, a Telugu speaking person was elected as the national body chairman for a period of five years. Mr Ravinder Rao would be heading the NAFSCOB which comprises of 33 state cooperative banks and 393 district cooperative central banks in the country. Mr Rao was elected as chairman at the NAFSCOB general body meeting which was organised on Tuesday in Mumbai. After the election of the new board of directors, Mr Rao was unanimously elected as the chairman of the NAFSCOB. Earlier, Mr Ravinder Rao was presented with a special award by the NAFSCOB under the democratic management practices and good governance category.

NABARD chairman GR Chinthala, International cooperative alliance vice chairman and chairman Kribco Chandrapal Yadav and others were also present.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, Karimnagar DCCB was adjudged as the winner of the first prize for annual performance for the year 2018-19 at all India level by the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks limited (NAFSCOB). DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao received the award.

Among the 393 district cooperative central banks (DCCB)s in the country, the NAFSCOB had selected the Karimnagar DCCB as the winner in the country for its best performance. The Choppadandi Primary cooperative agriculture society (PACS) had stood best performing PACS in the country among the total of 93,000 PACS.

Choppadandi PACS president V Malla Reddy and CEO Tirupathi Reddy received the awards from the NABARD chairman and other dignitaries.