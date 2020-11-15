HyderabadHyderabad 15 November 2020 23:20 IST
Just one cracker-related injury reported at OGH
Hospital had attended 17 cases last year
As compared to previous years, this Diwali saw fewer people suffering injuries and getting admitted to Osmania General Hospital a day after the festival.
Hospital superintendent B. Nagender said only one person who had sustained injuries while bursting crackers on festival day had consulted them on out-patient basis on Sunday.
Last year, around 17 such cases were attended at the hospital.
