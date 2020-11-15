Just one cracker-related injury reported at OGH

Hyderabad

15 November 2020 23:20 IST

Hospital had attended 17 cases last year

As compared to previous years, this Diwali saw fewer people suffering injuries and getting admitted to Osmania General Hospital a day after the festival.

Hospital superintendent B. Nagender said only one person who had sustained injuries while bursting crackers on festival day had consulted them on out-patient basis on Sunday.

Last year, around 17 such cases were attended at the hospital.

