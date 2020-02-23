Joint building for IDRBT, SCIS opened at UoH

Hyderabad

23 February 2020 08:07 IST

A joint building of the School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS) and the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) was inaugurated on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus.

The building was inaugurated by executive chairman, Cyient Ltd., B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, in the presence of director of IDRBT A.S. Ramasastri and Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad Appa Rao Podile.

Built at ₹4.08 crore

The building has a total area of 28,000 square foot and built at cost of ₹4.08 crore.

It will be used for the M.Tech programme in Banking Technology and Information Security offered by SCIS and IDRBT, started to create a set of CS professionals with specialised skills required by the banking industry in India.

Mr. Mohan Reddy highlighted the increased role of computing in the future ‘Education 4.0’, which emphasises customised and individualised quality learning for large number of people, and requires re-imagining classrooms and laboratories.