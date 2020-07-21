Inspector denies allegations of manhandling youth

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 22:26 IST

The Bahadurpura police has allegedly assaulted a man who was called for questioning, according to his family.

The man Hafeez runs a mobile phone shop in Bahadurpura. According to his brother Kareem, a fight had broken out near the victim’s shop, after which he tried to pacify the situation five days ago.

“Two persons were fighting on the road. He tried to stop them. Later, I don’t know what happened. Five days later, he got a call from Bahadurpura Sub-Inspector Madhu who told him to come to the police station for questioning. As soon as he reached there, he was beaten up badly. His nose was bleeding,” Kareem said, speaking to the media, adding that his brother was not involved in the fight, and only tried to stop it. He also claimed that police did not allow him to take his brother to the hospital.

For their part, Bahadurpura police denied all allegations, and maintained that Hafeez was not assaulted. Speaking to The Hindu, Bahadurpura inspector of police D Durga Prasad said, “No such incident has happened. This is a petty case and he was called for questioning. He was spoken to and let off. Nobody has assaulted or manhandled him.”