‘Infinity Ride 2020’ kicks-off from Kashmir

Rakesh Asthana, Director General of BSF, getting introduced to the riders from Aditya Mehta Foundation who are part of the Infinity Ride 2020 for reaching out to prospective para talents across the country.

HYDERABAD

19 November 2020 23:31 IST

City-based Aditya Mehta Foundation launches a novel initiave

Hyderabad-based Aditya Mehta Foundation launched on Thursday ‘Infinity Ride 2020’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari featuring country’s first para cyclist and founder Aditya Mehta, Asian para cycling championship bronze medallist Harinder Singh and the Asian Games track cycling bronze medallist Gurlal Singh along with other para-cyclists.

“This Infinity Ride aims to create awareness and reach out to para talent from across the country even while discovering budding para sporting talent across the country and groom them to compete at the highest level,” says Aditya Mehta.

Key objective

The AMF had instituted Asia’s first Infinity Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre in Hyderabad last year with this specific objective.

“India has no dearth of talent. My goal is to scout young talents and train them with the right training and facilities that is needed to become a competitive para athlete with world class abilities,” says Aditya.

“We are hopeful that Infinity Ride 2020 will ensure the required awareness among people and we will be able to get many aspirant sports persons who we can work with and make future ready,” he said. The ride, a brain-child of the AMF and supported by Border Security Force (BSF), took off from Nishant Bagh, Srinagar, on Thursday. Director General of BSF Rakesh Asthana flagged off the journey which will end at Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari on December 29.

Sixth edition

The sixth edition of the Infinity Ride will be covering 34 cities in 41 days covering 3,801 km long route comprising treacherous mountain terrains as they embark on this strenuous and challenging journey. “I had ridden this route alone seven years back when no one thought it was possible for a person like me to come here and seven years later when I see so many riders alongside me, I believe if one can infuse the spirit of challenging to attempt the unthinkable, everything is possible,” Aditya said. The AMF has also successfully touched the lives of more than 1000 injured jawans and civilians, who have not only been rehabilitated but also motivated to excel as Indian athletes to win laurels for the country.