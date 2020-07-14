Indian Railways develops Post-COVID Coach

Copper-coated handrails and latches degrade the virus landed on it within few hours.

Indian Railways production unit, Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala, has developed a Post-COVID Coach to fight COVID-19. This coach has design improvements in it like hands-free amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification and titanium dioxide coating for COVID-free passenger journey.

Hands-free amenities: Foot operated water tap and soap dispenser, foot operated lavatory door (outside), foot operated flush valve, foot operated latches in lavatory door, outside washbasin with foot operated water tap and soap dispenser and forearm operated handle on compartment door.

Copper-coated handrails and latches: Equipped with copper-coated handrails and latches because copper degrades the virus landed on it within few hours. Copper has anti-microbial properties. When virus lands on copper, Ion blasts pathogen and destroy the DNA and RNA inside the virus.

Plasma air purification: Having provision of plasma air equipment in AC duct to sterilise the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach COVID-19 and particulate matter resistant. This provision will also improve the ion concentration from 100 ions/cm3 to more than 6,000 ions/cm.

Titanium Dioxide coating: Nano structured Titanium Dioxide coating in the coach functions as photoactive material. This is eco-friendly water-based coating that kills viruses, bacteria, mould, and fungal growth and most importantly enhances indoor air quality. It is non-toxic and approved by food testing laboratory of the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA), CE certified. TiO2 is considered to be a safe substance and is harmless to humans.

This Titanium Dioxide coating is applied on washbasins, lavatory, seats and berths, snack table, glass window, floor, and virtually every surface that comes in human contact, with life of this coating being 12 months, a press release said.