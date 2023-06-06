Indian Oil rolls out ‘Refuel with RecyKal’ campaign 

June 06, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Indian Oil Corporation chairman S.M. Vaidya on the occasion of World Environment Day, on June 5, virtually launched the ‘Refuel with RecyKal’ campaign at COCO Hitec City outlet here.

Under the campaign, rolled out at five of its retail outlets in Hyderabad, customers are encouraged to bring pet bottles and aluminium cans and avail themselves of fuel points by dropping them in reverse vending machine. They can also bring dry waste like plastic waste, paper and cardboard (books, paper, carton), e-waste (mobiles, laptops, monitors, cables and network equipment), glass (empty), and metal, and get fuel points.

Besides the COCO in Hitec City, other outlets selected for the campaign are Adhoc Indira Petro Products, TSIIC, Knowledge City, COCO Jubilee Hills, Gold Strike, Raj Bhavan Road and Cyber Filling Station, Miyapur. The campaign will run for three months.

The initiative would encourage consumers to valorise their dry waste in exchange of fuel. Technology driven solution provider RecyKal, who is the implementation partner, has developed digital system to collect and valorise the waste and pay the consumer in credits. This credit can be redeemed for fuel at select Indian oil fuel stations.

Participating in the event, ED and State head of Indian Oil’s Telangana, Andhra Pradesh State Office (TAPSO) B. Anil Kumar briefed about the initiative, customer journey in the process and future expansion plans. CEO of RecyKal Abhay Deshpande spoke on the current scenario of waste generation in India and potential available for sustainable circularity. Indian Oil’s GM (RS-II), TAPSO M.B. Manohar Roy and other senior officials participated, the oil company said in a release.

