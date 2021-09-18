‘Improve healthcare for snakebite victims’

HYDERABAD

18 September 2021 23:45 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for improved healthcare infrastructure in primary health centres to offer timely and better treatment to snakebite victims.

She said timely treatment and availability of anti-venom injection, and trained medical staff would help save snakebite victims. The Governor was addressing the National Snakebite Awareness Summit, organised in virtual mode by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council, New Delhi, from the Raj Bhavan, here, on Saturday.

The Governor expressed concern that our country was registering an alarming number of deaths due to snakebite. “Most of the deaths are preventable with greater awareness and accessible healthcare,” she added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Governor suggested establishment of dialysis centre attached to the PHCs to offer immediate treatment to those with renal failure due to snakebite.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan called for region-specific treatment protocols to treat snakebite victims and to administer the anti-venom injection, when required. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council (IHWC) for its efforts in creating awareness on snakebite prevention and treatment.

IHWC CEO Kamal Narayan, and Bharat Serums & Vaccines Limited chief operating officer Vishwanath Swarup were present.