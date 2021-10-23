‘Implement Dalit Bandhu across State immediately’

A voter showering petals on Eatala Rajender.

JAMMIKUNTA (Karimnagar district)

23 October 2021 23:56 IST

Did the Chief Minister ever hold ‘Praja Darbar’ to know people’s grievances, asks the BJP leader

He was dropped from the Council of Ministers nearly five months ago. A month later, he resigned as MLA. Yet, for considerable number of people, he is still their leader and public representative.

Groups of people and individuals waiting at his house with representations for different reliefs indicate this. The way they throng to come closer to him or shake hands (some standing with folded hands wishing him good luck) with him shows his followers are not wrong in describing him as ‘people’s man’.

Without a break he has been touring every nook and corner of the constituency, which he knows like the back of his hand, seeking his re-election. Having been elected MLA six times in past 17 years, he is adept at winning voters’ mind.

But this time, he is challenging TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was once his own leader, and that too without the support of most of his second rung leaders. Vigorous canvassing from dawn to dusk and eloquent speeches seem to have weakened him physically. But Mr. Rajender of BJP is more strong psychologically and exudes confidence that none can stop his victory.

Why did you fall out with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao?

An Indian citizen has the right to join any political party, except the banned ones. But the Chief Minister is dictating that people availing benefits of government schemes should follow his personal politics. This is violation of fundamental right by the Chief Minister himself.

What about the TRS allegations that you illegally acquired assigned lands of others and you quit when questioned?

This is ridiculous. They themselves don’t have clarity about my alleged mistakes and are resorting to all types of accusations.

Once they said land scam, again said that I aspired for the Chief Minister’s post, later they charged that I am thinking and acting independently. I didn’t leave the party but Mr. Rao himself sent me out. They could not take any action over land charges. Weakening a person by mudslinging, branding him as culprit and crushing him is their strategy. That did not work with me.

You repeatedly said that any person with self respect cannot work with Mr. Rao? Can you elaborate?

Mr. Rao can not accept the fact that others too have the ability to think and are humans beings.

He feels that he is here to stay in power permanently. He does not consult even his Cabinet colleagues. Ministers cannot take decisions even on small matters.

For example, we went to Pragati Bhavan to meet the Chief Minister only to be told that we don’t have an appointment. Public representatives are on duty 24x7. Why prior appointment for them to meet the Chief Minister? He does not meet people. Did he ever conduct something like ‘Praja Darbar’ to know people’s grievances?

TRS leaders say that Dalit Bandhu was stopped in Huzurabad due to your party’s representation.

That is wrong. Mr. Rao does not have the ability to implement Dalit Bandhu. They claim it is a project involving nearly two lakh crores of rupees. Normally for such scheme involving huge amount, budget is allocated and the policy is discussed in Assembly. Without all this, they decided and allocated ₹2,000 crore accrued through sale of Kokapet lands to Huzurabad. Even after 70 days of announcing it, they did not finalise the terms and conditions for the scheme. I demand the government to implement Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad and across the State before this month-end.

It is said you met TRS political rivals - triggering differences and creating suspicions about your loyalty.

Is meeting other politicians a crime? Politicians should not be narrow-minded in their thinking. When Congress party was in power, as opposition party leaders, we used to met their Ministers and Chief Ministers to represent the problems of people.