IITH to host seminar on laser applications

SANGAREDDY

24 November 2020 19:25 IST

The workshop will be held virtually for two days on December 7 and 8

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will be hosting an international workshop on ‘Laboratory Astrophysics with Intense Laser: Particle Generation and Application’ on December 7 and 8. It is being organised by Dr. Vandana Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, IITH in association with University of Oxford UK, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Central Laser Facility

The workshop covers broadly the two topics like Intense Laser Physics - Generation and its Applications and Laboratory astrophysics with Lasers. Last date to register is November 25.

Participants from different parts of the world will present results on laser particle generation, acceleration, detection and secondary emissions and their applications.

“A different aspect of interaction of lasers, called Laboratory Astrophysics wherein an active synergy between laboratory experiments and theoretical modelling along with astronomical observation will be presented. The workshop will be held virtually for two days and is composed of invited specialised lectures, student talks and poster presentations,” said Dr. Vandana Sharma, conference coordinator.

Speakers include eminent academicians like Prof. Alex Schekochihin - University of Oxford UK, Prof. Amrita Das - IIT Delhi, Dr. Amit Lad – TIFR, Dr. Brian Reville – MPIK, Heidelberg, Germany, Dr. Charlotte Palmer – Queen’s University Belfast, UK, Dr. Hye-Sook Park – Lawrence Livermore National Lab, USA, Dr. Ram Gopal – TIFR, Prof. Robert Bingham – Rutherford Appleton Lab, UK, Dr. Sivarama Krishnan – IIT Madras and Planetary Speaker – Prof. Paul Mckenna – University of Strathclyde, UK.

Interested can visit https://www.indouklaserworkshop.com/