IIT-H, PharmCADD ink deal to co-develop new drugs

CEO of PharmCADD Taehyung Kwon with IIT-H Director Professor B.S. Murty.

SANGAREDDY

24 July 2021 00:18 IST

Agree to promote alliance in global R&D projects

Korean firm PharmCADD (AI and Physics/Quantum-based drug discovery company) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IITH), for co-developing new drugs and advancing platform technology PharmulatorTM.

Under this MoU, IIT-H will provide PharmCADD key members to conduct academic research in the field of AI, MD simulation, and quantum calculation for new drug development.

PharmCADD and IIT-H also agreed to promote collaboration by jointly participating in global R&D projects.

Advertising

Advertising

“PharmCADD has designed and optimised the mRNA sequence for developing COVID mRNA vaccine and the mRNA vaccine candidate has been recently applied for IND (Investigational New Drug) to begin clinical trial 1/2a study in Korea. Based on this experience, we have expanded a vaccine developing platform and enhancing the technology with IIT-H resources,” said PharmCADD CEO Taehyung Kwon.

Expressing his happiness on this momentous occasion, IIT-H Director Professor B.S. Murty said, “IIT-H is the only institute in the country with UG programmes in both Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. IIT-H has dedicated faculty working on many novel techniques and drugs. This global collaboration in the field of drug development will definitely strengthen our capabilities to develop novel formulations and make a healthier society.”