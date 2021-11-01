ICU and ER facilities inaugurated at Tarnaka RTC hospital

TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar inaugurating new facilities at the TSRTC hospital in Tarnaka.

HYDERABAD

01 November 2021 22:54 IST

With proper planning and execution, Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation V.C. Sajjanar said the organisation’s hospital at Tarnaka could become a super-speciality facility.

On Monday, along with the Corporation’s chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, he inaugurated new facilities at the hospital. In addition to the existing services in Obstetrics, Gynaecology, ENT, Ophthalmology and general surgery, the TSRTC hospital will now feature emergency rooms, 20-bedded intensive care unit and four-bedded dialysis unit, besides the upgradation of sample collection room and physiotherapy services.

Mr. Sajjanar said the management will also ensure that catheterisation laboratory and diagnostic centre will be setup by March 2022. According to employee welfare board members, recent measures such as 100% vaccination of staff, timely credit of salaries, and upgradation of health services, have boosted the morale of the TSRTC force.

