ICET schedule to be out on April 3

Hyderabad

03 March 2021 23:49 IST

The Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for entry into MBA and MCA courses will be held in August in three sessions and notification for the exam will be released on April 3.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education said applications will be accepted online from June 5 to 17. The fee is ₹650.

However, candidates can apply till June 30 with penalty of ₹250; till July 15 with ₹500 penalty and till July 30 with ₹1,000 penalty.

Advertising

Advertising

Exams will be conducted online only.