‘ICAR changing curriculum to meet present, future needs’

Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU V. Praveen Rao with other delegates at an ICAR meet in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

21 February 2021 18:24 IST

National youth convention on innovation and agricultural reforms for farmer prosperity held

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has been modifying the curriculum of agricultural courses frequently, based on the present and future demands of the farm sector, Deputy Director General (Education) of ICAR R.C. Agarwal has said.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the two-day 6th national youth convention on innovation and agricultural reforms for farmer prosperity, jointly organised by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University(PJTSAU) and All India Agricultural Students Association (AIASA) on Saturday, he said ICAR had been trying to make students self-dependent and entrepreneurs.

ICAR was funding establishment of incubation centres and experiential learning units in agricultural universities across the country, Mr. Agarwal said. He suggested the universities to maintain database of experimental learning units of various universities and also establish as many incubation centres in campuses.

Advertising

Advertising

The Deputy Director General of ICAR asked the youth to remain in the agriculture sector after completing their education by showing their innovative farming methods and establishing profit-oriented business units.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Rain-fed Authority Ashok Dalawai suggested every agricultural university to start courses in basic sciences to impart the knowledge of basic sciences among students. The students pursuing agricultural courses should not feel shy about their course as agriculture was evergreen economic subject and only it could sustain the societal development, he noted.

Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU Praveen Rao said COVID-19 had thrown several challenges as well as opportunities in the agricultural sector. He asked the students to utilise the opportunities by innovative way of business models and highlighted the need for making available safe and nutritional food for people.