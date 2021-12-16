ICAI to set up Centre of Excellence in city

HYDERABAD

Several new courses launched recently

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will set up a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence at the Financial District that will have modern classrooms with hi-tech facilities.

Newly-elected president of ICAI P. Raju Iyer said that the new centre will have the best facilities of international standards as it wants to expand to the international student base.

He said that they have launched several courses recently that include Diploma in Data Analytics, which is required for budding cost accountants to get into business and proficiently do analytical work.

Diplomas in Artificial Intelligence, and Insurance Management and Risk based Internal Auditing have also been launched to meet the rising demand from the industry, he said, adding that ICAI being the largest body in Asia and the second largest body in the world was entering into MoUs and agreements with various countries where ICAI courses of Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) will be launched.

He also said that for the first time, online examinations are being conducted to ensure participation of students from across the world. Bringing out a comprehensive guidance note on risk based internal auditing and launching two separate courses in the field of agriculture with IGNOU university are being worked out, said newly-elected vice president Vijender Sharma.