I am a Sonia loyalist: Komatireddy

Hyderabad

07 November 2021 08:29 IST

Komatireddy

Affirming his faith in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, however, continued to take potshots at the state leadership saying the party could secure much lesser votes in Huzurabad than in Badvel bypoll where the Congress presence is almost nil.

Mr. Venkat Reddy, who has openly criticised the Mr. Revanth Reddy’s appointment as the TPCC chief and staying away from the party activities eversince, said that he did not campaign in Huzurabad as there were bigger leaders in the party. When questioned how can he criticise the party’s loss when he did not campaign there despite being a tall leader, he said he was a ‘district leader’.

He was sharing this views with reporters after meeting senior leader V. Hanmantha Rao, who has taken the responsibility to pacify Mr. Venkat Reddy, at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office. Mr. Reddy has been staying away from all the party programmes and meetings including the meetings presided by the AICC incharge Manickam Tagore.

Mr. Reddy said he was indebted to Sonia Gandhi for her decision to grant Telangana and will always be loyal to her for her sacrifice. He also announced that he would show ‘what stuff he is made of’ indirectly referring to how he would take on the TRS government and its policies on agriculture. “I will start my tour soon,” he said.

The Bhongir MP also made light of IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao’s visit to France to attract investments saying no industrialist will come just because ‘you wear a coat and tie’. Industries are coming to Telangana because of the infrastructure and the industry-friendly atmosphere created by the previous Congress governments.