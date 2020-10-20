HYSEA annual summit to be held on Nov. 5

HYDERABAD

HYSEA Innovation Summit 2020, the 28th edition of the annual summit of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association, comprising a conference, product expo and industry awards will be held on November 5.

With ‘Surge ahead: win the new normal’ as its theme, the event will be take place in a hybrid (virtual and physical) mode, HYSEA president Bharani K Aroll said on Tuesday. The virtual conference and expo will happen from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., while the awards function will be held at HICC from 5 p.m. onwards.

For the awards function, the attendance will be limited to 100 people in line with the government regulations and social distancing norms. Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao will be the chief guest.

More than 150 start-ups and over 1,000 delegates, including around 200 IT Industry leaders, are expected to attend the event virtually, which will feature keynotes and panel discussions, by leaders from IT majors and emerging start-ups.

A white paper on ‘Post-Covid imperatives for Hyderabad IT industry’ is to be launched at the summit. Prepared in association with KPMG, CBRE and Telangana government, the report covers aspects like how the businesses and government responded to the pandemic and how they are preparing for the future. It is based on extensive survey results and interviews, he said.

The software products and start-ups expo highlights and recognises interesting products and start-ups in various categories through the product awards. Shortlisted award finalists are invited to the expo to showcase their products, with an opportunity to interact with CIOs, VCs and angel investors, a release from HYSEA said.

The annual industry awards are to honour the major achievements of IT/ITES firms in Hyderabad. The awards will be presented in various categories, including for achievements in IT/ITES exports and product development. The award categories for product development include Covid-related products. Additionally, Hyderabad’s Hot 10 startups will be chosen by HYSEA and the Association will sponsor them for one year mentoring by TiE by giving them associate membership of TiE Hyderabad.