Hyderabad traffic police issues traffic advisory

Hyderabad

23 July 2021 14:45 IST

Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory between 4 a.m. on July 25 to 10 p.m. on July 17 in connection with Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara.

The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar Hill Street and General Bazar Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic from 4 a.m. till the conclusion of pooja. While Subash Road starting from Bata crossroads up to Ramgopalpet police station will be closed for all vehicular traffic. The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Advaiah crossroads will be closed for all vehicular traffic. Similarly, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from General Bazar will also be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Traffic diversion

Ranigunj crossroads: General Traffic and RTC Buses coming from Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Ranigunj crossroads towards Minister Road – Rasoolpura crossroads – R/T – CTO – SBH crossroads – YMCA crossroads – St.John’s Rotary – Gopalapuram Lane – Railway Station.

RTC buses returning from Railway Station towards Tank bund will ply through Alfa Hotel x road – Gandhi X roads- Sajjanlal street – Old Tr.P.S.Mahankali – Ghasmandi – Bible house –Karbala Maidan. While buses returning from Railway Station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower – Patny crossroads/ YMCA crossroad – SBH crossroads.

Ghasmandi crossroads: General Traffic coming from Bible house will be diverted at Ghasmandi crossroads towards Sajjanlal Street and Hill street.

Patny crossroads: General traffic coming from SBH crossroads towards R.P.Road will be diverted at Patny crossroads towards Clock Tower and Paradise. While vehicles coming from Paradise towards R.P.Road will be diverted at Patny crossroads towards SBH or Clock Tower. Similarly, vehicles coming from Clock Tower towards R.P.Road will be diverted at Patny crossroads towards SBH crossroads and Paradise.

Paradise crossroads: General Traffic coming from CTO Junction towards M.G.Road will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards HDFC Bank – L/T – Sindhi Colony – R/T – Minister Road – L/T- Ranigunj crossroads –R/T – Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming from Patny crossroads will be diverted at Paradise crossroads towards CTO Junction.

Traffic diversion between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 27:

The Road between Secunderabad Railway Station towards St.Mary’s Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic. All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar and Ameerpet will be terminated at Clock Tower and they will return to their destinations on the same route i.e., Via: Patny, SBH crossroad.

Parking places:

The vehicles coming from St.Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBH side shall park their vehicles at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan/Mahboobia College. While vehicles coming from Karbala Maidan, Bible House, Ghansmandi side shall park their vehicles in Islamia High School. Similarly, vehicles coming from Ranigunj and Adaiah crossroads side shall park their vehicles in Govt. Adaiah Memorial High School, Adaiah crossroads, Ranigunj, Secunderabad. Vehicles coming from Subhash road shall park their vehicles at Old Jailkhana open place, while commuters coming from Manju Theater side shall park their vehicles at Anjali Theater lane.