Hyderabad sees brief spell of rainfall

HYDERABAD

21 April 2021 08:19 IST

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain across State in coming days

City has received brief spell of showers towards the evening after a scorching and sultry day on Tuesday.

Heavy winds and dust storm preceded the thunderstorm which lasted for about five to 10 minutes across various localities. Trees were uprooted and branches broke and fell on roads, obstructing traffic.

The rain began at around 6 p.m. at several locations, including Malkajgiri, Kapra, Shaikpet, Alwal, Rajendra Nagar, Uppal, Balanagar, Serilingampally, Himayatnagar, Asifnagar, and others.

As per the data from the automatic weather stations, it rained the highest in Vivekanandapuram in Neredmet, at 14 millimetres, followed by Maheshnagar in Dr.A.S.Rao Nagar at 13 mm.

Meteorology department has informed that light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely at isolated places over Telangana in the coming days too, with warnings about thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at some locations.