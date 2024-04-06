Hyderabad police seize ₹75.7 lakh unaccounted cash in three cases of vehicle checking  

April 06, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city police have seized ₹75.7 lakh unaccounted cash in three instances during vehicle checking.

In the first such seizure, the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) arrested 42-year-old Devini Muthyalu and 31-year-old K. Rajesh with ₹40 lakh accounted cash. The two were arrested by the police in the parking space of a theatre in Abids.

In another case, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Southeast zone nabbed 34-year-old Noor Mohammad and 29-year-old Faisal Mallik with ₹21 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The two, running a computer scrap business and LED TV business at CTC, Secunderabad were caught by the MJ Market police when they were travelling back to their residence in Mallepally late on Thursday night. Investigation is under way by the Abids police.

In the third such case in the day, Commissioner’s Task Force, Southwest zone arrested 30-year-old Gubala Nagarjuna with ₹14.7 lakh in unaccounted cash. He hails from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, and works for a food delivery major. He was caught while travelling back with the money from a plywood shop in Mangalhat of Hyderabad.

