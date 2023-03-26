ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park's only Cheetah 'Abdullah' dies of heart failure

March 26, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Nehru Zoological Park is left with no Cheetah now.

PTI

The cheetah gifted by Saudi Prince at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A 15-year-old male Cheetah has died at the Nehru Zoological Park here due to a heart attack, Zoo authorities said on Sunday.

The Cheetah ‘Abdullah’, which was gifted by the Prince of Saudi Arabia more than a decade ago during his visit to the Zoo, died on March 24, they said.

Experts conducted a post-mortem examination and filed a report that the Cheetah had died due to heart failure, a zoo official told PTI. He said samples for an investigation had been collected and a further report may come out within a week.

With the death of ‘Abdullah’, the Nehru Zoological Park is left with no Cheetah now, the official said.

