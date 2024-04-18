ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Lorry driver drags motorist along the road, arrested

April 18, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A lorry driver was booked on Wednesday for allegedly driving in a negligent manner and dragging a biker for about half a kilometre over an argument in the IS Sadan area of Hyderabad.

Police said that the lorry driver, Prithvi Raju, had an argument with the biker and decided to ram the two-wheeler. “They had an altercation on Tuesday afternoon. Infuriated, the lorry driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle and crashed into the bike. The motorist was dragged along the road for about 500 metres, and got severely injured,” police said.

A case was booked under Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the IPC against Prithvi Raju, and he was produced before court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US