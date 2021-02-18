Hyderabad chosen for ‘India Cycles 4 Change’

HYDERABAD

Central government scheme to promote cycling among citizens

Hyderabad and Warangal are the two cities from Telangana State which have been chosen for the ‘India Cycles 4 Change Challenge’ sponsored by the Central government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The two cities are among the 25 cities which have been selected for Phase-I implementation, from a total of 95 cities registered from across the country, a statement from the Ministry of Municipal Administration & Urban Development informed.

The ‘India Cycles 4 Change Challenge’ under MOHUA’s Smart Cities Mission, aims to create extensive cycling-networks through low-cost interventions like pop-up cycle lanes and traffic-calmed or non-motorised zones.

Cities could launch programmes such as community-led cycle rental schemes that increase the availability of cycles to citizens and promote the usage of cycling through public events and outreach.

The statement informed that HMDA along with the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority is offering technical advise and guidance within the GHMC’s purview. Already, cycling tracks have been established in KBR Park and the Necklace Road stretch, the statement said.

Apart from the 100 cities implementing the Smart Cities Mission, cities with population of over five lakh and capitals of States and Union Territories were eligible to apply for the challenge. A total of 11 shortlisted cities will be given ₹1 crore grant and guidance from national and international experts to further scale up the initiatives, MOHUA had informed.