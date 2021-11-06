‘Huzurabad proved BJP is the only alternative to TRS’

HYDERABAD

Victor Eatala Rajender given a rousing welcome

The Huzurabad bypoll proved that the only alternative to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi is Bharatiya Janata Party, its charged leaders from the Centre and the State asserted, at the victory celebrations here on Saturday.

“Telangana is being run by anti-Telangana forces now; the Telangana Bhavan too is filled with them. BJP, which fought for the State, is the platform for true activists of Telangana,” Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay gathered several leaders on Saturday to extend a grand welcome to Huzurabad victor Eatala Rajender to Hyderabad, a first after the bypoll result. Paying floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial, the exuberant union of leaders and activists immersed Mr. Rajender in a saffron procession till the party office at Nampally.

For Minister Kishan Reddy, people of Huzurabad delivered a historic mandate and their message through the election was: “End KCR’s family rule, honour people’s rule”

‘KCR constitution’

A determined Mr. Rajender dedicating his victory to Huzurabad’s people observed that activism was back in Telangana, as its people started feeling ridiculed about their self-esteem.

“It is not B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution in Telangana that is being implemented, but KCR’s constitution. The official machinery in Huzurabad – administration, police and the electoral staff – had openly ridiculed the test of democracy,” he said, and added that he would approach the ECI with sufficient evidence to initiate action.

Mr. Rajender expressed confidence that BJP’s tally that began in Dubbak, GHMC and Huzurabad polls would continue in 2023, to elect it as the only alternative party to TRS.

Criticising the financial standing of the government, he also demanded that Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme benefits must be extended to all the Dalit households in the State.

Former MP Vijayashanti opined Huzurabad election reasserted that only activism and leaders addressing people’s issue would be welcome in Telangana. While calling KCR a “coma CM”, she said the deadline for TRS rule was just two years.