Huzurabad entrusted to Harish Rao?

03 August 2021 23:18 IST

Minister interacts with party workers

Has the leadership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) entrusted the winning of Huzurabad Assembly byelection to Finance Minister T. Harish Rao? It seems so, though party sources are not ready to either confirm or deny it. They claim that everything is going under the supervision and guidance of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Mr. Harish Rao held a meeting with party workers from Huzurabad town and mandal at Telangana Bhavan, the party office headquarters, at Siddipet on Monda. During the meeting Mr. Harish Rao tried to create confidence among party workers by stating that former health minister Eatala Rajender had entered the party as individual and left the party as individual only and there was no adverse impact on the party as he resigned.

“The entire party workers and public are with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Opposition has criticised our schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Aasra and Rytu Bandhu. We are implementing these schemes without fail in a perfect answer to them. No one ever dreamed of constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). We made it possible and everyone has been enjoying the fruits now,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing party workers.

The Minister also tried to make light the impact of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in which Mr Rajender joined after resigning from TRS, in the constituency.

“BJP has the tactfulness of plying dramas. From tomorrow, the campaign (by Rajender) may be with bandages as if to show that his health was damaged due to padayatra. People have rejected that the party in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. It will be of no use even if the party wins in the byelection,”said Mr. Harish Rao.

“Party has already entrusted the responsibility to select leaders. As of now the Chief Minister is monitoring personally. Soon, the responsibility will be entrusted to a senior leader,” said a party source.